Merck licenses cancer drug from Eisai

Merck & Co. will pay Eisai $750 million plus milestone payments of up to $4 billion to jointly develop Eisai’s lenvatinib mesylate, a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor already approved to treat certain cancers. The two firms will develop the drug, sold as Lenvima, as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda anti-PD-1 cancer therapy. “There is strong scientific evidence supporting synergistic effects of Keytruda when used in combination with Lenvima,” says Roger M. Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter