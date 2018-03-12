Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method identifies subtypes of yellow pigment in Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

Pigment distribution points to light-sensitive regions of painting at higher risk of degradation

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
X-ray mapping depicts the distribution of chrome yellow (left) in the portion of Van Gogh’s "Sunflowers" shown (right). The map size is 92 × 182 mm.
Two-panel image showing the distribution of chrome yellow in a portion of Van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers."
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
X-ray mapping depicts the distribution of chrome yellow (left) in the portion of Van Gogh’s "Sunflowers" shown (right). The map size is 92 × 182 mm.

With X-ray powder diffraction, Frederik Vanmeert of the University of Antwerp and coworkers have analyzed the number and distribution of chrome yellow pigments, known for their tendency to discolor, in three regions of “Sunflowers,” painted by Vincent van Gogh in 1889 (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2018, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201713293). Chrome yellows are a class of inorganic pigments. Lightfast chrome yellow, which is fade-resistant, contains PbCrO4. In light-sensitive chrome yellow, which is prone to darkening under the influence of light, some of the CrO42– is replaced by SO42–. Different light-sensitive subtypes have different amounts of sulfate. The researchers found chrome yellow in darker yellow flowers, lighter ones, and in the background, as well as mixed with other pigments. In addition to lightfast chrome yellow, they found one light-sensitive subtype. Each subtype was present on about one-third of the examined painting surface. The researchers found lightfast chrome yellow mainly in orange-yellow regions, whereas light-sensitive chrome yellow was in the bright yellow regions. They also visualized overlapping layers of the two subtypes and more complicated mixtures of the yellows with other pigments. The findings will allow conservators to identify regions of the painting at higher risk of degradation and will also aid art historians with digital reconstructions of the original colors used by Van Gogh, the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE