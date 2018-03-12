Pfizer offers a ‘green’ progesterone

Pfizer is now marketing a “green” progesterone that it has used as an intermediate in its own drugs for four years. Made via biocatalysis from plant sterols, the progesterone cuts waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and the use of hazardous solvents, resulting in a 70% reduction in carbon footprint, Pfizer says. Produced in Kalamazoo, Mich., the steroid is the first product launched under a Pfizer green chemistry program.
