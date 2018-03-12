Shell Chemicals says it has installed large equipment such as reactors, columns, and vessels at the α-olefins plant it is building in Geismar, La. The company began construction in 2016. When it opens later this year, the plant will add 425,000 metric tons of α-olefins output, bringing capacity at the site to more than 1.3 million metric tons per year. α-Olefins are used as comonomers for linear low-density polyethylene and to make detergents and lubricants.
