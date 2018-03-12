Tiffany Mealman, 33, died on Jan. 28 in Mesa, Ariz.
“Tiffany Mealman passed away after a five-year-long battle with cancer. She was a passionate researcher, caring educator, and devoted friend who touched the lives of many. Tiffany will be remembered for her quiet resilience and incredible endurance with which she continued her academic pursuits, despite the odds. She was a great mentor for many students, sharing her passion for science and inspiring them to be their best and achieve their goals. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will endure.”—Galyna Kufryk, friend and colleague
Most recent title: assistant professor of chemistry, Grand Canyon University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Seattle Pacific University, 2007; Ph.D., biochemistry, University of Arizona, 2012
Survivors: parents, Terence and Cynthia; siblings, Angela Burdick, Charity Anderson, Jonathan, and Alexandra
