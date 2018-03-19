$40 million for boron neutron capture therapy

TAE Life Sciences has raised $40 million in series A funding and launched as a subsidiary of the nuclear fusion energy company TAE Technologies. TAE Life Sciences aims to commercialize a cancer radiation treatment called boron neutron capture therapy. In BNCT, boron-10 is administered to tumors, irradiated with a beam of neutrons, and broken down into charged particles that kill cancer cells. The concept was first tested in humans in the 1950s but was slow to take off. TAE says its accelerator-based technology will make neutrons for BNCT more accessible in hospitals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter