The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

March 19, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 12

On her path to success in physical chemistry, Geri Richmond has never stopped working to pull others up with her

Volume 96 | Issue 12
Environment

Meet Geraldine Richmond, 2018 Priestley Medalist

Chemjobber shares his secrets to overcoming a fear of public speaking

With practice, you can turn your greatest weakness into a strength

Not-so-fantastic plastic: Europe is ready to shake up the plastics industry to resolve its failure to recycle

European Commission lays out its plan to recycle more than half of plastic by 2030, mulls a plastic tax

  • Business

    Already dominant in making ethoxylates in Brazil, Oxiteno takes on the U.S.

    Specialty chemical maker expands its reach as a supplier of cosmetics and cleaning product ingredients with a big new facility in Texas

  • Policy

    U.S. chemical industry group takes aim at state ingredient disclosure laws

    Citing inconsistencies, American Chemistry Council pushes for Congress to enact national standards

  • Biological Chemistry

    Flagship-backed Foghorn Therapeutics launches

    With $50 million in funding, the biotech is exploring the role of chromatin dysregulation in cancer

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Fire alarm wallpaper

Graphene oxide-based sensor attached to flame-resistant wallpaper sets off an alarm at high temperature

Business & Policy Concentrates

Mighty microbes lurking in the kitchen

 

