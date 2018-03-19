Ampac, Noramco in fine chemicals pact

Noramco and the contract manufacturer Ampac Fine Chemicals have formed a partnership to produce controlled substances for use in treating addiction, abuse prevention, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Noramco’s output will be supplemented by the former Boehringer Ingelheim plant in Petersburg, Va., that Ampac acquired in 2016. Ampac is “the first company we have found that integrates well with Noramco’s operations and strategic focus,” Noramco CEO James Mish says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter