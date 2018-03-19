Advertisement

People

BIOT presents 2018 awards

by Linda Wang
March 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 12
The ACS Division of Biochemical Technology (BIOT) is presenting its 2018 awards on this week during the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

Beisel
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Chase Beisel
A photo of Chase Beisel.
Credit: Courtesy of Chase Beisel

Chase Beisel,associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at North Carolina State University, is the recipient of the Biotechnology & BioengineeringDaniel I. C. Wang Young Investigator Award, which honors young researchers who have shown commitment to publishing in the journal. Beisel is being recognized for his work with CRISPR-based tools in bacteria.

Kantardjieff
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Anne Kantardjieff
A photo of Anne Kantardjieff.
Credit: Courtesy of Anne Kantardjieff

Anne Kantardjieff, director of early-stage process development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, is receiving the James M. Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her outstanding leadership within BIOT. She has served as secretary of the division as well as a conference cochair.

Pfleger
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Brian Pfleger
A photo of Brian Pfleger.
Credit: Courtesy of Brian Pfleger

Brian Pfleger, the Jay & Cynthia Ihlenfeld Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the recipient of the BIOT Young Investigator Award, sponsored by Genentech. The award recognizes his work in developing synthetic biology tools and deploying them in microbes to implement metabolic engineering strategies for sustainable chemical production.

Roffi
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Roffi
A photo of Kirk Roffi.
Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Roffi

Kirk Roffi, a scientist at Pfizer, is the recipient of the Young Professionals Award in Upstream & Downstream Processing, sponsored by 3M. He is being recognized for his poster presentation “Rational Molecular Tweaking of an IgG1 Monoclonal Antibody for Improved High-Concentration Solution Properties” at the spring 2017 ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

Schaefer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Gene Schaefer
A photo of Gene Schaefer.
Credit: Courtesy of Gene Schaefer

Gene Schaefer, a senior director at Janssen R&D, is receiving the Industrial Biotechnology Award on behalf of the combined Janssen Pharmaceutical Development & Manufacturing Sciences and Biogen Manufacturing Technical Operations teams. They are being recognized for their partnership in developing and scaling up the Darzalex active pharmaceutical ingredient process, which was approved in less than three years and followed by a second-generation process less than two years later.

Shuler
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael L. Shuler
A photo of Michael L. Shuler.
Credit: Courtesy of Michael L. Shuler

Michael L. Shuler, the Samuel B. Eckert Professor of Engineering in the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering and in the Smith School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at Cornell University, is the recipient of the Biotechnology & BioengineeringElmer Gaden Award Lecture, which recognizes a high-impact paper reflecting exceptional innovation, creativity, and originality.

Silver
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Pamela Silver
A photo of Pamela Silver.
Credit: Courtesy of Pamela Silver

Pamela Silver, the Elliot T. & Onie H. Adams Professor of Biochemistry & Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School, is the recipient of the David Perlman Memorial Lectureship, sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb. The award recognizes her contributions and leadership in the areas of systems and synthetic biology.

Zhao
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Huimin Zhao
A photo of Huimin Zhao.
Credit: Courtesy of Huimin Zhao

Huimin Zhao, the Steven L. Miller Chair of chemical and biomolecular engineering and professor of chemistry, biochemistry, biophysics, and bioengineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, will receive the Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial & Biochemical Technology, sponsored by Pfizer. Zhao is being recognized for his work in developing directed evolution and synthetic biology for industrial and medical applications.

Pirrung
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Silvia Pirrung
A photo of Silvia Pirrung.
Credit: Silvia Pirrung
Tostanoski
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lisa Tostanoski
A photo of Lisa Tostanoski.
Credit: Lisa Tostanoski

The winners of the 2018 W. H. Peterson Awards are Lisa Tostanoski, a recent graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, for her oral presentation “Engineered Polyelectrolyte Multilayers to Promote Immune Tolerance,” and Silvia Pirrung of Delft University of Technology for her poster titled “Chromatographic Process Development for Complex Biological Feedstock.” The W.H. Peterson Awards are presented annually by the division to student members who present outstanding research work in sessions sponsored by the division at ACS national meetings.

For more information about the BIOT awards, visit the division website at acsbiot.org/index.php/awards.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

