Changing of research guard at Gilead

Norbert Bischofberger, head of R&D and chief scientific officer of Gilead Sciences, is stepping down at the end of April. Bischofberger, a chemist by training, has been at Gilead for nearly three decades, overseeing research during the development of its lucrative hepatitis C drug portfolio. In total, Gilead commercialized more than 25 compounds during his tenure. John McHutchison, currently Gilead’s vice president of clinical research, will take over as research chief.
