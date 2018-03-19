Chemical plant blast in India kills four

A series of explosions at an industrial park in Tarapur in the Indian state of Maharashtra killed four people and damaged five plants. Police arrested an owner and three employees of Novaphene Specialities, where the first blast occurred on March 10, the Times of India reports. On its website, Novaphene lists acid chlorides and Grignard reagents as its top product lines. Aarti Drugs said damages at its adjacent plant will force it to suspend production for up to two months.
