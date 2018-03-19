Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Definition of “sustainable chemistry” unclear, report from U.S. Congress says

by Cheryl Hogue
March 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The development and adoption of “sustainable chemistry” is hindered because agreement is lacking on what this term encompasses, according to a U.S. congressional report. In addition, there is no consensus on how to measure the sustainability of chemical processes and products, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) concludes in the report. Nonetheless, GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, determines that one goal of sustainable chemistry is more efficient use of energy, water, and materials while protecting the environment from harm when producing commercial substances. Another aim is to reduce or eliminate the use or creation of hazardous materials in the manufacture and use of chemicals. GAO concludes that three categories of technology can make chemical production more sustainable: catalysts, which reduce the energy needed for chemical processes; solvents that are derived from renewable materials or are less hazardous than solvents currently employed; and continuous processing rather than batch processing of chemicals. “The information laid out in this report will be useful to the chemical industry, to universities and other research institutions, and to policy-makers,” says Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who requested the report along with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE