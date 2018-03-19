Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

European drug chemical makers active as they head into annual U.S. conclave

More acquisition and expansion is expected in a booming, consolidating market

by Rick Mullin
March 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Idena
Indena's new kilolab in Milan is designed to handle potent substances.
A photo of a kilolab dominated by a row of glove box work stations.
Credit: Idena
Indena's new kilolab in Milan is designed to handle potent substances.

TThe European fine chemicals sector steamed into this week’s DCAT Week, a pharmaceutical service event held each year in New York City, with signs of continued strength.

Siegfried, which has grown through a string of acquisitions to become one of the largest contract development and manufacturing organizations, announced it is buying back a finished-dose drug facility near its headquarters in Zofingen, Switzerland, that it sold to Arena Pharmaceuticals in 2017.

Arena manufactured Belviq, a weight-loss drug, in Zofingen and provided services to Siegfried and other customers. Arena no longer needed the plant after selling Belviq to the Japanese drug firm Eisai last year.

Siegfried CEO Rudolf Hanko says a contract with Eisai was an incentive for taking back the plant. In addition, Siegfried needs the capacity for its growing finished-dose drug manufacturing business.

Siegfried recently reported sales growth of nearly 5% in 2017 to $789 million. The company completed three acquisitions in the past three years and says it is still on the acquisition trail.

The contract manufacturer Minakem, meanwhile, said last week that it will invest $18 million to expand its plant in Dunkirk, France. The project will establish a new production line that adds 28 m3 of capacity. Overall, capacity in Dunkirk will increase 54 m3 to a total capacity of 148 m3.

And Indena, a Milan-based firm specializing in drug ingredients from plants, announced the opening of a kilolab for highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company adds that it will open a pilot facility later this year for grinding, extracting, and purifying material from toxic plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Olon enters ADC arena with a $23 million investment
Bachem plans third Swiss peptide and oligonucleotide plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Italy’s Flamma completes API suite in the US

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE