Evonik to build a nylon 12 plant

Evonik Industries will spend nearly $500 million to build a nylon 12 plant in Marl, Germany, and expand capacity for nylon 12 precursors, which include laurolactam and cyclododecatriene (CDT). The company expects to complete the project in 2021. Nylon 12 is used in applications such as gas pipelines and automotive fuel lines. Competitor Arkema announced last month that it is adding capacity in China. In 2012, an explosion at Evonik’s CDT plant in Marl caused a shortage of nylon 12 that threatened to halt car production.
