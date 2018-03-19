Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fire alarm wallpaper

Graphene oxide-based sensor attached to flame-resistant wallpaper sets off an alarm at high temperature

by Bethany Halford
March 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
The fire-resistant paper in this photo has been exposed to flame for five minutes, and its attached sensor still activates a warning light and alarm.
A piece of paper is surrounded by flame from an alcohol burner; a red warning light is lit up in the foreground.
Credit: ACS Nano
The fire-resistant paper in this photo has been exposed to flame for five minutes, and its attached sensor still activates a warning light and alarm.

Merging interior design and safety, scientists in China have developed a fire-resistant wallpaper equipped with an alarm. Two types of nanomaterials were key to making the danger-detecting decor. Glass fibers wrapped with ultralong hydroxyapatite nanowires were woven into an inorganic, fire-resistant paper. This paper was then attached to a sensor made from polydopamine-modified graphene oxide that responds to high temperatures (ACS Nano 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.8b00047). The wallpaper was developed by researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences led by Ying-Jie Zhu. Although hydroxyapatite—a form of calcium phosphate found in teeth and bone—is typically brittle, it becomes flexible when fashioned into ultralong nanowires. Paper made from glass fibers wrapped with these hydroxyapatite nanowires is environmentally benign and can be colored with dyes or with a printer. An attached graphene oxide sensor that’s connected to an alarm and a warning light switches on when the high temperatures that accompany a fire convert graphene oxide from an insulator into a good conductor of electricity. Modifying the surface of graphene oxide with polydopamine helps accelerate this transition and helps the graphene oxide resist flames. Hydroxyapatite nanowire paper equipped with this type of sensor was able to sound an alarm for more than five minutes in a direct flame, demonstrating that the electronics remained intact.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-powered heat sensor could help keep firefighters safe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser burns graphene onto Kevlar to power up protective gear
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel Electronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE