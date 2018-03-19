Harvard settles dielectrics patent suit

Harvard University says it has reached an “amicable resolution” of a lawsuit it filed in 2016 against the computer chip maker Micron Technology for violating a chemistry professor’s patents. The suit, like one earlier filed against GlobalFoundries, involved patents for metal alkylamide-based high-K dielectric films used to create insulating layers in memory chips. Harvard chemistry professor Roy G. Gordon and members of his lab invented the technology. Harvard settled with GlobalFoundries last year.
