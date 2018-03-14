Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Helium supplies are tightening up again

Buoyant demand and supply disruptions narrow flow of the noble gas to scientific instrument users

by Marc S. Reisch
March 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sonny An/UIUC
Dean Olson of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, fills an NMR with helium.
A photo of Dean Olson at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, inserting a liquid helium filler into a NMR superconducting magnet.
Credit: Sonny An/UIUC
Dean Olson of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, fills an NMR with helium.

Hiccups in global helium supply lines, along with improving demand in a growing economy, are leading to shortages of the noble gas. As a result, some helium distributors are allocating supplies to operators of scientific instruments and other customers in the U.S.

According to the industrial gas firm Linde, supply interruptions in the Middle East and allocations of helium from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Texas helium reserves have restricted the company’s ability to supply customers. Linde says it is now allocating helium in “a fair and reasonable way.”

Some scientists who use the element to chill the magnets in nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers say they can only get 75% of their normal allocation. Helium is also used as a sample carrier gas in mass spectrometers.

Samuel Burton, BLM’s field manager, tells C&EN that the bureau is “seeing increased demand by federal agencies, including the National Aeronautics & Space Administration,” for the element.

Federal agencies take precedence over private companies, which “will not get as much as they might want,” Burton says.

Supplies from BLM will be further restricted when the facility shuts down from March 18–25 for scheduled maintenance. On the bright side, when the facility returns online, it will be able to slightly increase output, points out Phil Kornbluth, a consultant who previously ran BOC’s and Matheson Tri-Gas’s helium operations.

Allocation of the gas by major helium suppliers continues a period of uncertainty that goes back to disruptions of supply from Qatar in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia blocked shipments out of the country, Kornbluth adds. Though the interruption was short lived, more recent upsets in supply from Qatar as well as from other U.S. and international producers have tightened supplies during a period of increasing demand, he says.

Kornbluth predicts that shortages may get worse before conditions improve in 2019, when new capacity comes online in Qatar.

Other new sources are on the way. Linde and other industrial gases firms recently reached deals to distribute helium from a Gazprom plant in eastern Russia set to come online in 2021.

CORRECTION: This article was updated on March 15, 2018, to correct the name of the company commenting on supply interruptions. It is Linde, not Praxair.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium is in short supply again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Major Russian helium project comes on-line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Help for helium users is on the way

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE