Japan’s Kuraray is on the move

Kuraray is advancing on several fronts. The Japanese firm has completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of the U.S. activated-carbon producer Calgon Carbon. Kuraray’s MonoSol subsidiary announced it will build a $72 million water-soluble films plant, its fourth, in Indiana. The polyvinyl alcohol films are used to create single-dose laundry detergents and other packaging goods. And in Thailand, Kuraray will join with PTT and Sumitomo Corp. to study building a butadiene derivatives facility that would be majority owned by Kuraray.
