Business

Jim Fitterling to head the new Dow

Longtime Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris will step down next month

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 12
Fitterling
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DowDuPont
A photo of Jim Fitterling, chief operating officer. of DowDuPont.
Credit: DowDuPont

Putting in place leadership for its most important spin-off, DowDuPont has named Jim Fitterling as CEO and Howard Ungerleider as president and CFO of the materials science company, to be named Dow, that will separate from DowDuPont a year from now.

Ungerleider
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DowDuPont
A photo of DowDuPont CFO Howard Ungerleider.
Credit: DowDuPont
Liveris
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DowDuPont
A photo of DowDuPont Executive Chairman Andrew N. Liveris.
Credit: DowDuPont

Meanwhile, Andrew N. Liveris, who has led Dow since 2004, will step down from his role as executive chairman of DowDuPont on April 1 and retire completely on July 1.

Like Liveris, both Fitterling and Ungerleider are Dow lifers.

Fitterling, currently COO of DowDuPont’s materials science division, started with Dow in 1984. He has headed Dow’s operations in Thailand as well as the company’s liquid separations and packaging and specialty plastics businesses.

Long considered a successor to Liveris, Fitterling became Dow’s vice chairman and COO in 2015.

Ungerleider, currently DowDuPont’s CFO, joined Dow in 1990, and his career has largely focused on Dow’s plastics businesses. He was tapped to lead the company’s performance plastics division in 2011. Dow named him CFO in 2014.

“Working side by side with both individuals over the last number of years, I have seen firsthand their unrivaled knowledge of our business and industry,” Liveris said in a statement.

Liveris, 63, is ending a career with Dow that began in 1976.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

