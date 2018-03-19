Pfizer compound goes to Biogen

Biogen will pay $75 million for the rights to Pfizer’s AMPA receptor potentiator PF-04958242. The first-in-class compound is meant to address cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia by improving synaptic transmission. Biogen plans to begin a Phase IIb study of the compound later this year. This sale is the first to be announced since Pfizer said in January that it would end preclinical and early-stage neuroscience drug development.
