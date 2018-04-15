Letters to the editor
Speaking up
I write to give my enthusiastic support of Dorothy Colegrove, who pointed out the blatant sexism and perpetuation of offensive sexist stereotypes in items being sold at Pittcon as lab-themed gifts.
In her important letter to the editor (March 12, page 4), Ms. Colegrove wrote, “I recognize the irony of me being labeled as ‘overreacting’ about a toy.”
Ms. Colegrove, as a male scientist, I want you and all the other female scientists out there to know that I stand in solidarity with your entirely appropriate response. If that’s overreacting, I proudly overreact with you. Please don’t ever stay silent in the face of such astonishingly antiquated and offensive sexism. As a man, I pledge to not stay silent, as well.
Christopher Savage
Dexter, Mich.
