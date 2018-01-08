2018 ACS national award winners

The following vignettes highlight the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2018. Profiles of the Arthur C. Cope Award and Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award recipients will appear in the Jan. 15 issue of C&EN. A profile of Geraldine Richmond, the 2018 Priestley Medalist, will appear in the March 19 issue, along with her award address.
The award recipients will be honored at a ceremony at the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans, March 18–22.
ACS Award for Team Innovation: Vladimir G. Beylin, Brian P. Chekal, Nga M. Do, David W. Fry, Nathan D. Ide, Brian P. Jones, Peter L. Toogood, and Hairong (Angela) Zhou
Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator: Seth B. Herzon
ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences: Jani C. Ingram
Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids: Lawrence R. Pratt
Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry: Carol V. Robinson
Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Dwight S. Seferos
James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public: Bassam Z. Shakhashiri
Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry: Aleksandr V. Zhukhovitskiy (student) and Jeremiah A. Johnson (preceptor)
