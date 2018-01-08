World chemical outlook for 2018

January 8, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 2
Economic health across the globe should mean a good 2018 for the world chemical industry
Economic health across the globe should mean a good 2018 for the world chemical industry
The massive molecule has been poisoning home aquarium owners
A spike in FDA letters citing inadequate data quality at drug plants puts the spotlight on software—and the people who use it
Yuegang Zhang shares how novel cathode designs may bring lightweight batteries to market
The first company-sponsored clinical trials of the gene editing system will treat genetic blood diseases
The disaccharide trehalose makes certain strains of Clostridium difficile more deadly