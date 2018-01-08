World chemical outlook for 2018

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 8, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 2

Economic health across the globe should mean a good 2018 for the world chemical industry

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 2
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

World chemical outlook for 2018

Economic health across the globe should mean a good 2018 for the world chemical industry

Palytoxin: The danger hidden in tropical aquariums

The massive molecule has been poisoning home aquarium owners

The drug industry’s data integrity problem

A spike in FDA letters citing inadequate data quality at drug plants puts the spotlight on software—and the people who use it

  • Materials

    This materials scientist is solving the problems of lithium-sulfur batteries

    Yuegang Zhang shares how novel cathode designs may bring lightweight batteries to market

  • Business

    CRISPR is coming to the clinic this year

    The first company-sponsored clinical trials of the gene editing system will treat genetic blood diseases

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Food additive boosts pathogen

The disaccharide trehalose makes certain strains of Clostridium difficile more deadly

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

DNA from doggie doo-doo helps catch phantom poopers

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT