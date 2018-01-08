ACS Award for Team Innovation: Vladimir G. Beylin, Brian P. Chekal, Nga M. Do, David W. Fry, Nathan D. Ide, Brian P. Jones, Peter L. Toogood, and Hairong (Angela) Zhou

Sponsor: ACS Corporation Associates
Citation: For scientific innovation leading to the discovery and development of palbociclib (Ibrance), the first CDK4/6 inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.
What their colleagues say: “This team is responsible for the discovery of palbociclib (Ibrance), a first-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor for the treatment of hormone receptor positive (HR+) human epidermal growth factor negative (HER2–) metastatic breast cancer in combination with letrozole or fulvestrant. This team overcame significant hurdles to discover an agent with suitable pharmacology. Additionally, the demand for rapid advancement from midstage clinical trials to the market required significant process development innovation.”—Tony Wood, GlaxoSmithKline
Vladimir G. Beylin
Current position: retired research fellow, Pfizer
Education: M.S., chemical technology/engineering, Leningrad Chemical-Pharmaceutical Institute; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Leningrad Chemical-Pharmaceutical Institute
Beylin on what he’s most proud of in his career: “When working in pharmaceutical R&D on many projects and lead compound development, you always hope and dream that one of them will end up being a real remedy for patients in need. When PD-0332991 became Ibrance and started helping thousands of cancer patients, I felt very glad and proud to be a member of the diverse and multidisciplinary team that made this dream a reality.”
Brian P. Chekal
Current position: associate research fellow, Pfizer
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Virginia; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Northwestern University
Chekal on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “Over the past 10 years, we have seen significant changes in the way that a laboratory scientist develops an API manufacturing process, with a greater emphasis placed on automated lab reactors with process analytical technology and supported by process modeling tools. I expect that the next decade will see similarly dramatic changes, and I am excited to lead a group of scientists who are leading the use of computational modeling and experimental approaches to develop manufacturing processes with greater process understanding using less time and material.”
Nga M. Do
Current position: principal scientist, Pfizer
Education: B.S., chemistry, Purdue University; M.S., chemistry, University of California, Irvine
Do on her biggest research challenge: “The biggest research challenge is the speed of our development work. While intellectually stimulating, the ability to develop efficient processes under the time constraints makes this an ongoing research challenge. The fact that we work on so many different molecules that often require new and different approaches generates new challenges every day.”
David W. Fry
Current position: retired scientist, Pfizer
Education: B.S., microbiology, Ohio State University; Ph.D., biochemistry, Ohio State University
Fry on the most important lesson from his scientific career: “The greatest satisfaction from my scientific career has come from my contributions to the field of oncology drug discovery in the area of protein kinases, but even more importantly, the end result of these efforts, which has culminated in new medicines that benefit cancer patients. The most important lesson I learned during my career was that persistence, dedication, and a staunch refusal to accept failure gets you most of the way to achieving your goals.”
Nathan D. Ide
Current position: senior principal research scientist, AbbVie
Education: B.S., chemistry, Hope College; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Ide on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade:“The pharmaceutical industry has brought some truly remarkable treatments to patients over the past decade. Over the next decade, I hope to be part of that continued effort to bring new medicines to patients, working to trim down the list of diseases without effective treatments. I also hope that in the process of delivering effective new medicines, we can help contribute to an improvement in the way that society views the pharmaceutical industry, the field of chemistry, and the broader scientific community.”
Brian P. Jones
Current position: senior scientist, Pfizer
Education: B.S., chemistry, Worcester Polytechnic Institute; M.S., chemistry, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Jones on his biggest research challenge:“My biggest research challenge was developing a crystallization that avoided a particular crystal form of a compound which was prone to fracturing and would therefore filter extremely slowly. The crystallization we developed produced a form of the compound which would not fracture and filtered much more quickly.”
Peter L. Toogood
Current position: senior vice president of chemistry, Lycera
Education: B.S., chemistry, Imperial College London; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Imperial College London
Toogood on research dedication: “In addition to teamwork, I think our success with Ibrance derived very directly from a stubborn determination to persist in the search for a single kinase target selective inhibitor.”
Hairong (Angela) Zhou
Current position: senior sourcing manager, Genentech
Education: B.S., chemistry, Shandong University; M.S., analytical chemistry, Shandong University; M.S., bioorgan- ic chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Zhou on what gets her creative juices flowing: “I love working in the pharmaceutical field, where I am part of a team to discover and develop new drugs for treating various diseases. I am inspired by talented and innovative colleagues every day, and the positive energy gets me going. Being able to provide solutions to a challenging situation makes me feel a great deal of accomplishment, not only from running an experiment in the lab for testing a hypothesis but also from coming up with a strategic plan to enable the successful delivery of the goal.”
ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research: Jürgen Bajorath
ACS Award in Surface Chemistry: Stacey F. Bent
ACS Award for Team Innovation: Vladimir G. Beylin, Brian P. Chekal, Nga M. Do, David W. Fry, Nathan D. Ide, Brian P. Jones, Peter L. Toogood, and Hairong (Angela) Zhou
ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry: George M. Bodner
F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry: A. S. Borovik
E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: Linda J. Broadbelt
James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry: Cynthia J. Burrows
Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry: Alison Butler
ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry: Emily A. Carter
ACS Award in Pure Chemistry: Mircea Dincă
Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society: Carol A. Duane
Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management: Margaret M. Faul
Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics: George W. Flynn
Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods: Gregory C. Fu
Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry: Lila M. Gierasch
ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Michael L. Gross
ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry: Frank Gupton and D. Tyler McQuade
ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science: Paula T. Hammond
George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research: Paul J. Hergenrother
Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator: Seth B. Herzon
Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry: Tamejiro Hiyama
ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences: Jani C. Ingram
ACS Award for Creative Invention: Robert S. Kania
ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry: Erhard Kemnitz
James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching: Brian J. Kennedy
ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry: Clifford P. Kubiak
Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal: Valerie J. Kuck
ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry: George P. Lahm
Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry: Dennis C. Liotta
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry: David R. Liu
Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis: David W. C. MacMillan
National Fresenius Award: Thomas J. Maimone
Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success: Javier García-Martínez
ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry: James M. Mayer
ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology: Massimo Morbidelli
George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry: Oliver C. Mullins
ACS Award in Chromatography: Janusz B. Pawliszyn
ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution: Joseph J. Pesek
Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry: Paras N. Prasad
Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids: Lawrence R. Pratt
ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry: Thomas B. Rauchfuss
ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials: Elsa Reichmanis
Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry: Carol V. Robinson
ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences: Rebecca T. Ruck
Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry: Jack Saltiel
E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy: Richard J. Saykally
Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Dwight S. Seferos
James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public: Bassam Z. Shakhashiri
Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry: Suresh C. Srivastava
ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry: Brian M. Stoltz
ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology: Barbara J. Turpin
George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education: Pratibha Varma-Nelson
ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry: Håkan Wennerström
Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products: David R. Williams
ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry: C. Grant Willson
Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology: Xiaoyang Zhu
Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry: Aleksandr V. Zhukhovitskiy (student) and Jeremiah A. Johnson (preceptor)
