BioNTech raises $270 million

BioNTech, a German company developing mRNA-based therapies, raised a healthy $270 million in its series A funding, led by Redmile Group. The firm’s mRNA therapies include vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer immunotherapy vaccines, and mRNA to make therapeutic proteins in the body. BioNTech has also added small-molecule and CART-cell cancer immunotherapy programs to its pipeline. BioNTech was founded in 2008 by scientists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. Since then it has established pacts with firms such as Bayer Animal Health, Eli Lilly & Co., Genentech, Genmab, and Sanofi.
