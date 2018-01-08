Clariant, Global Bioenergies sign pact for biobased isobutene

Swiss specialty chemical firm Clariant and French industrial biotech company Global Bioenergies have developed a biobased polymer used to modify rheology in cosmetic creams and lotions. The polymer is made from sugar-derived isobutene, and more than half its carbon is from renewable sources. The two companies say they are working to scale up production at Global Bioenergies’ demonstration plant in Leuna, Germany.
