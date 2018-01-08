Dow tackles ocean plastic waste

Dow Chemical is participating in initiatives in Japan and Indonesia aimed at reducing plastic waste in oceans. Working with Tokyo University of Science and the Japan Plastics Industry Federation, and using special video surveillance equipment, Dow has been monitoring the amount of plastic waste flowing through Japan’s Edogawa and Ohori Rivers. The program is part of a $2.8 million pledge Dow made to help solve marine plastic waste problems. Separately, Dow is collaborating with Bandung Institute of Technology and Indonesian industry associations to develop roads made with recycled plastic. One trial last year made a 1.8-km road with 3.5 metric tons of plastic waste mixed into the asphalt.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter