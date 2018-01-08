Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management: Margaret M. Faul

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Foundation
Citation: For focusing on the career development of scientists to deliver practical solutions to synthesize new chemical entities to treat patients with grievous illnesses.
Current position: executive director of process development, Amgen
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, pharmacology, University College Dublin; M.Sc., organic chemistry, University College Dublin; Ph.D., synthetic organic chemistry, Harvard University
Faul on what she hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I hope to continue to advance the commercialization of new drugs to treat grievous illness, especially in the area of oncology. I have lost too many friends and family to cancer. As chemists and engineers, we will be challenged with designing novel, efficient, and scalable processes to bring these medicines from the lab to the factory, and ultimately into the hands of patients. Knowing that my work ultimately serves patients suffering from grievous illness motivates me to come to work every day.”
What her colleagues say:“Margaret has had a high-impact career that has led to taking over management responsibilities of increasing magnitude over the last 20 years. She continues to demonstrate excellence in executive leadership and management of highly trained scientific staff.”—Jerry Murry, Amgen
ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research: Jürgen Bajorath
ACS Award in Surface Chemistry: Stacey F. Bent
ACS Award for Team Innovation: Vladimir G. Beylin, Brian P. Chekal, Nga M. Do, David W. Fry, Nathan D. Ide, Brian P. Jones, Peter L. Toogood, and Hairong (Angela) Zhou
ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry: George M. Bodner
F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry: A. S. Borovik
E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: Linda J. Broadbelt
James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry: Cynthia J. Burrows
Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry: Alison Butler
ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry: Emily A. Carter
ACS Award in Pure Chemistry: Mircea Dincă
Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society: Carol A. Duane
Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management: Margaret M. Faul
Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics: George W. Flynn
Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods: Gregory C. Fu
Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry: Lila M. Gierasch
ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Michael L. Gross
ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry: Frank Gupton and D. Tyler McQuade
ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science: Paula T. Hammond
George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research: Paul J. Hergenrother
Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator: Seth B. Herzon
Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry: Tamejiro Hiyama
ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences: Jani C. Ingram
ACS Award for Creative Invention: Robert S. Kania
ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry: Erhard Kemnitz
James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching: Brian J. Kennedy
ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry: Clifford P. Kubiak
Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal: Valerie J. Kuck
ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry: George P. Lahm
Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry: Dennis C. Liotta
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry: David R. Liu
Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis: David W. C. MacMillan
National Fresenius Award: Thomas J. Maimone
Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success: Javier García-Martínez
ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry: James M. Mayer
ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology: Massimo Morbidelli
George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry: Oliver C. Mullins
ACS Award in Chromatography: Janusz B. Pawliszyn
ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution: Joseph J. Pesek
Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry: Paras N. Prasad
Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids: Lawrence R. Pratt
ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry: Thomas B. Rauchfuss
ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials: Elsa Reichmanis
Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry: Carol V. Robinson
ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences: Rebecca T. Ruck
Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry: Jack Saltiel
E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy: Richard J. Saykally
Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Dwight S. Seferos
James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public: Bassam Z. Shakhashiri
Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry: Suresh C. Srivastava
ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry: Brian M. Stoltz
ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology: Barbara J. Turpin
George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education: Pratibha Varma-Nelson
ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry: Håkan Wennerström
Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products: David R. Williams
ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry: C. Grant Willson
Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology: Xiaoyang Zhu
Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry: Aleksandr V. Zhukhovitskiy (student) and Jeremiah A. Johnson (preceptor)
