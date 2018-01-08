European contractors land deals in the U.S.

Two European manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients have signed supply contracts with U.S. biotech firms. France’s Novasep was selected by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticalsto manufacture eravacycline, an antibiotic in Phase III development for life-threatening infections. Novasep has supplied early-stage clinical quantities since 2014. Meanwhile, the Swiss contractor Siegfried will supply Keryx Biopharmaceuticals with ferric citrate, the active ingredient in the iron deficiency drug Auryxia. Keryx announced a similar agreement last month with the Canadian firm BioVectra.
