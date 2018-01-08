Frutarom makes it a dozen

The acquisitive Israeli flavors and fragrances maker Frutarom Industries rounded out 2017 with the purchase of Brazil’s Bremil Indústria and Poland’s Fabryka Substancji Zapachowych Pollena-Aroma, its 11th and 12th acquisitions of the year. Frutarom paid $31 million for a 51% interest in the Brazilian firm, a maker of savory flavors that has annual sales of about $47 million. It paid nearly $9 millionfor the Polish company, a maker of ingredients for aromatherapy and cosmetics with annual sales of $5 million.
