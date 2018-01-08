Advertisement

Environment

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Dwight S. Seferos

January 8, 2018
Seferos
[+]Enlarge
Photo of Dwight Seferos.

Sponsor: Gray Award Endowment

Citation: For the development and implementation of tellurophene and selenophene polymers and photoactive compounds.

Current position: associate professor, University of Toronto

Education: B.S., chemistry, Western Washington University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Santa Barbara

Seferos on his scientific role model and why: “Professor Gary Lampman at Western Washington University got me started down this path. From him I learned that an equal dose of diligence and curiosity leads to success.”

What his colleagues say: “Tellurium chemistry instantly distinguishes Seferos’s work from that of others who work in these fields. In undertaking the synthesis of these challenging and previously unknown compounds, Seferos has contributed significant new knowledge in chemistry. This new knowledge is important for solar fuels, electronics, and catalysis, all of which are important for meeting long-term challenges in energy.”—Douglas W. Stephan, University of Toronto

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

