Navin expands fluorine chemistry site

Navin Fluorine will spend $18 million to expand operations at its site in Dewas, India. The investment will support the manufacture of complex chemicals and fluorinated intermediates used in the pharmaceutical industry in India and abroad, the company says. Navin says it is proceeding with the investment in anticipation of orders for intermediates from customers developing new drugs.
