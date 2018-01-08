Pfizer and Sangamo enter gene therapy deal

Drug giant Pfizer will partner with Sangamo Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy for the neurodegenerative disorders amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. The therapy will use a zinc finger protein to bind a region of mutant DNA implicated in familial versions of the diseases. When the zinc finger is present, a second protein attached to it shuts down expression of the disease-causing gene. Sangamo will receive $12 million up front and potential milestones of up to $150 million.
