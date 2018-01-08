Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Spinning a triboelectric yarn

Material can be woven into textiles that harvest energy from motion

by Katherine Bourzac
January 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Common textile materials such as cotton and wool can be wrapped around a thin, conductive steel wire to make a power-generating yarn.
Illustration of an energy-harvesting yarn with dielectric fibers surrounding a conductive fiber core, plus a scanning electron micrograph showing the long fibers wrapping around the outside of the yarn with a 200-micrometer scale bar.
Credit: ACS Nano
Common textile materials such as cotton and wool can be wrapped around a thin, conductive steel wire to make a power-generating yarn.

To Georgia Tech’s Zhong Lin Wang, our daily fidgeting, or even tossing and turning in bed at night, is a possible source of renewable energy. Wang’s group has made yarn composed of fabric fibers wrapped around a 50-µm-diameter stainless steel thread that can be woven into brightly colored, washable textiles that generate energy from motion (ACS Nano 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b07534). Sewn into clothing, the textiles could harvest enough energy from walking and everyday activities to charge cell phones and wearable electronics. The yarn is powered by the triboelectric effect, in which static electricity builds up from the friction between two different materials. When the materials move close together, electrons jump from one to the other. When they move back apart, those electrons flow into either a capacitor to store the charge or a circuit to generate power. As the yarn is stretched and released, the outer layer of fabric fibers—made from polyester, cotton, silk, or wool—moves closer to the stainless steel core, then away again, generating a small electric current. The researchers report that a sock with a textile patch charged a capacitor to 1 V after about 19 seconds of walking. The yarn works at up to 90% humidity, so it can survive heavy sweating. It also withstood 120 cycles through a washing machine, but it’s line dry only.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweat could power wearables with nanogenerator
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser-made graphene enables simple, low-cost nanogenerator﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE