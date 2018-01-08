Thermo Fisher buys Phenom-World

Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired Phenom-World, a small Dutch maker of desktop scanning electron microscopes (SEMs). Financial details were not disclosed. Thermo Fisher says the deal expands its line of entry-level and desktop SEMs for materials science, industrial, life sciences, and electronics customers. Thermo Fisher became a significant force in electron microscopy in 2016 when it bought Oregon-based FEI for $4.2 billion.
