Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

New York State requires disclosure of cleaning product ingredients

by Andrea Widener
June 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in all

 

Photo shows a woman examining the label of a cleaning product in a grocery store.
Credit: Shutterstock
Disclosure of ingredients will be mandatory for makers of cleaning products sold in New York.

Cleaning product manufacturers will have to post online a list of the ingredients, by-products, and contaminants for products sold in New York, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced June 6. New York will be the first state to require such thorough disclosures for cleaning product components when the policy goes into effect July 1, 2019, the agency said in a statement. The program “will help the state better understand what chemical hazards the public is exposed to, especially from products made in countries with less protective environmental laws than the United States, and reduce exposure to chemicals of concern,” Basil Seggos, the department’s commissioner, said in the statement. The American Cleaning Institute, an industry trade group, said in a separate statement that the policy is unnecessary because cleaning product manufacturers that are members of the association already comply with a voluntary ingredient disclosure program. It also creates an unnecessary burden by requiring that these companies create new websites for their cleaning products. In March, California instituted similar disclosure requirements, which take effect in 2020.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE