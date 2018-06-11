Quote of the Week

June 11, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 24
Researchers experiment with area-selective atomic layer deposition to precisely place layers of conducting and insulating materials within circuits
Cover image:A 3-D rendering of selective atomic layer deposition.
Credit: Ella Maru Studio
Researchers experiment with area-selective atomic layer deposition to precisely place layers of conducting and insulating materials within circuits
Rapid improvements in the stability and efficiency of perovskite-silicon tandem cells are raising commercial hopes
After years of heady expansion, sector is feeling growing pains
Questions remain about the safety and effectiveness of alternative solvents
After attracting BASF, catalysis expert seeks other partners for a new batch of projects
Curiosity rover also reports data on the red planet’s mysterious methane plumes