Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 11, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 24

Researchers experiment with area-selective atomic layer deposition to precisely place layers of conducting and insulating materials within circuits

Cover image:A 3-D rendering of selective atomic layer deposition.

Credit: Ella Maru Studio

Quote of the Week

“The government is driving with one foot on the gas and the other on the brake.”

Johnsee Lee, chair, Taiwan Bio Industry

Nanomaterials

To shrink electronics further, innovative chemical deposition methods may save the day

Researchers experiment with area-selective atomic layer deposition to precisely place layers of conducting and insulating materials within circuits

Perovskite progress pushes tandem solar cells closer to market

Rapid improvements in the stability and efficiency of perovskite-silicon tandem cells are raising commercial hopes

Taiwan’s biotech industry stands at a crossroads﻿

After years of heady expansion, sector is feeling growing pains﻿

  • Consumer Safety

    Replacing methylene chloride in paint strippers

    Questions remain about the safety and effectiveness of alternative solvents

  • Biobased Chemicals

    Renewable chemical maker Avantium tries for an encore performance

    After attracting BASF, catalysis expert seeks other partners for a new batch of projects﻿

Astrochemistry

Ancient organic molecules found on Mars

Curiosity rover also reports data on the red planet’s mysterious methane plumes

Crawly critters’ mysteries and marvels

 

