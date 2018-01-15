The following vignettes highlight the recipients of the Arthur C. Cope Award and the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, administered by the American Chemical Society for 2018. Vignettes for the rest of the ACS national award recipients were published in the Jan. 8 issue of C&EN.
Recipients of the Cope Award and Cope Scholar Awards will be honored at a ceremony at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston, Aug. 19–23.
2018 Cope and Cope Scholar award winners
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Emily P. Balskus
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Naoto Chatani
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: William F. DeGrado
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Dawei Ma
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Heather D. Maynard
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: G. K. Surya Prakash
