The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

January 15, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 3

Examining policies that will affect the U.S. chemistry enterprise in 2018

Cover image:

Volume 96 | Issue 3
Policy

Scarce science under the Trump administration

Examining policies that will affect the U.S. chemistry enterprise in 2018

Chemically strengthened glass finds a new application

Ford starts using the lightweight, tough material that keeps your cell phone safe in one of its cars

Trying new mulching films on Chinese lands

Conventional plastic coverings are a boon to China’s agriculture but are taking an environmental toll

  • Environment

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of wildfires

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains wildfire combustion and its impact on human health and the environment

  • Business

    Start-ups invited to a cleantech showoff

    Ten successful applicants will get a chance to pitch their technology to large firms

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Green route to a blue dye

Bioengineered process for making indigo removes need for reducing agents

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemical structures in T-shirts and tattoos

 

