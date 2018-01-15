Air Products buys Shell’s gasification

Air Products & Chemicals has agreed to buy Shell’s coal gasification business for an undisclosed amount. Shell started developing coal gasification technologies in the 1970s, and its systems are in operation at dozens of sites worldwide. Air Products has in recent years expanded its portfolio to include the generation of synthesis gas, especially in China. In November, for instance, the gas supplier formed a $3.5 billion joint venture with Yankuang Group in northern China to build and operate air separation, gasification, and syngas cleanup units at a Yankuang coal-to-chemicals site. Shell’s gasification technology is already in use at several sites in China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter