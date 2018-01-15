Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken

Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For contributions to the development of catalytic enantioselective diboration of unsaturated hydrocarbons and the application of these reactions to asymmetric synthesis.
Current position: Louise & Jim Vanderslice Professor of Chemistry, Boston College
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Santa Barbara; Ph.D., chemistry, Boston College
Morken on what he enjoys about scientific research: “I love talking with my students about chemistry, whether it is about the minutiae of interpreting experimental results or about charting new directions. They are an eager group of colleagues, full of ideas, energy, and enthusiasm, and it has been a privilege to work with them. When I get to share the joy of a new discovery with them, it is a wonderful moment.”
What his colleagues say: “Professor Morken is a pioneer in the field of synthetic methods development and asymmetric catalysis. His contributions to the field of organic synthesis are extensive and at once creative and enabling.”—Abigail Doyle, Princeton University
