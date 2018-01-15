Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For his outstanding contributions to organic chemistry, particularly in mechanistic chemistry, synthetic methodology development, and energy and fuel areas.
Current position: George A. & Judith A. Olah Nobel Laureate Chair in Hydrocarbon Chemistry, University of Southern California
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Bangalore University; M.Sc., chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Southern California
Prakash on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “Solve the energy conundrum using carbon dioxide recycling through methanol. As living creatures, we cannot divest from carbon. If carbon is the problem, carbon has to be the solution.”
What his colleagues say: “Surya is a highly creative and imaginative organic chemist who has made major contributions to the fields of synthetic, physical organic, and hydrocarbon chemistry and energy. His discovery of trifluoromethyltrimethylsilane, known widely as Ruppert-Prakash reagent, as a versatile nucleophilic trifluoromethide equivalent, has received wide use in academia and pharmaceutical industry.”—Nicos A. Petasis, University of Southern California
2018 Cope and Cope Scholar award winners
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Emily P. Balskus
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Naoto Chatani
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: William F. DeGrado
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Dawei Ma
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Heather D. Maynard
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: G. K. Surya Prakash
