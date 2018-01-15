Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Keith Woerpel﻿

Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For the development of new methods for stereoselective synthesis using organosilicon reagents and for deepening our understanding of the structure and reactivity of oxocarbenium ions.
Current position: Margaret & Herman Sokol Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, New York University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Virginia; A.M. and Ph.D., chemistry, Harvard University
Woerpel on what gets his creative juices flowing: “The stereoselectivities of organic reactions can be incredibly high, but our understanding of what controls that selectivity is not well developed. If we understood all the fundamental forces in organic chemistry, we could understand and predict the stereoselectivity of any reaction.”
What his colleagues say: “Woerpel’s work is characterized by insight, depth, rigor, and elements of great creativity and innovation. He has made a lasting impact on three very different areas of organic chemistry: the study of oxocarbenium ions and their chemistry, the development and applications of silylene transfer reagents, and the synthesis and development of endoperoxides as reagents and as antimalarials.”—David Crich, Wayne State University
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
2018 Cope and Cope Scholar award winners
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Emily P. Balskus
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Naoto Chatani
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: William F. DeGrado
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Dawei Ma
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Heather D. Maynard
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: G. K. Surya Prakash
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter