Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For contributing new modes of action in NHC organocatalysis and developing asymmetric arene hydrogenation and new transformations in metal-catalyzed C–H activation chemistry.
Current position: professor of organic chemistry, University of Münster
Education:diploma, Leibniz University Hannover; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Basel and Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung
Glorius on what gets his creative juices flowing:“I love art very much, in part also as a source of inspiration and creativity! That’s also why I recently initiated an Art&Chemistry collaboration between 18 chemistry Ph.D. students and 12 art students. Students got to know each other and their respective labs, goals, and ways of thinking, and they came up with ideas and exciting pieces of art.”
What his colleagues say: “Frank Glorius is undoubtedly a leader in the field of asymmetric catalysis. I am sure that he will keep finding equally elegant and creative solutions to difficult problems in the future.”—Alois Fürstner, Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung
2018 Cope and Cope Scholar award winners
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Emily P. Balskus
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Naoto Chatani
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: William F. DeGrado
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Dawei Ma
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Heather D. Maynard
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: G. K. Surya Prakash
