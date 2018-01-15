Advertisement

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius

January 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 3
Glorius
[+]Enlarge
Photo of Frank Glorius.

Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund

Citation: For contributing new modes of action in NHC organocatalysis and developing asymmetric arene hydrogenation and new transformations in metal-catalyzed C–H activation chemistry.

Current position: professor of organic chemistry, University of Münster

Education:diploma, Leibniz University Hannover; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Basel and Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung

Glorius on what gets his creative juices flowing:“I love art very much, in part also as a source of inspiration and creativity! That’s also why I recently initiated an Art&Chemistry collaboration between 18 chemistry Ph.D. students and 12 art students. Students got to know each other and their respective labs, goals, and ways of thinking, and they came up with ideas and exciting pieces of art.”

What his colleagues say: “Frank Glorius is undoubtedly a leader in the field of asymmetric catalysis. I am sure that he will keep finding equally elegant and creative solutions to difficult problems in the future.”—Alois Fürstner, Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung

Article:

