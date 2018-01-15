Advertisement

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles

January 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 3
Knowles
[+]Enlarge
Photo of Robert Knowles.

Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund

Citation: For the application of proton-coupled electron transfer to organic synthesis.

Current position: professor of chemistry, Princeton University

Education: B.S., chemistry, College of William & Mary; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology

Knowles on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I enjoy reading the literature in areas that are pretty far removed from what we work on day to day and to try to make connections to the problems that we are thinking about. I love that ‘aha’ moment when you realize you can bring together unrelated ideas in an interesting way and develop new reactions or selectivities around that insight.”

What his colleagues say: “By developing principles through which the concept of proton-coupled electron transfer (PCET) can be applied to reactions of interest in synthetic organic chemistry, Robert Knowles has established an extraordinarily original and successful independent research program and established new directions in the field of reaction chemistry. He is a highly creative synthetic and mechanistic chemist, with a remarkably insightful and probing mind.”—Eric Jacobsen, Harvard University

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Article:

