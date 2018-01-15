Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For his outstanding accomplishments on ligand-promoted Cu-catalyzed arylation of nucleophiles and total synthesis of bioactive complex natural products.
Current position: research professor, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Education: B.S., chemistry, Shandong University; Ph.D., chemistry, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Ma on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I hope to discover more efficient catalytic systems to make some often used transformations in organic synthesis greener and more practical, and powerful approaches to make valuable complex organic molecules more conveniently available.”
What his colleagues say: “Dawei’s methods are some of the most often used reactions in modern drug discovery, and his work in alkaloid total synthesis is truly stunning.”—Phil Baran, Scripps Research Institute
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
2018 Cope and Cope Scholar award winners
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Emily P. Balskus
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Naoto Chatani
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: William F. DeGrado
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Dawei Ma
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Heather D. Maynard
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: G. K. Surya Prakash
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter