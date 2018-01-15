Calls for papers for the fall 2018 ACS national meeting (Aug. 19–23) have been issued. The technical program for the meeting in Boston will be published in the June 25 issue of C&EN; the program will be available at www.acs.org/Boston2018.

ACS’s online Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is now open for Boston abstracts. Please visit MAPS at maps.acs.org for abstract submission.

The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

Society bylaw governing papers

Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term “paper” shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title & author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and

(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society & one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society & the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b & c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw & be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.

e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.

Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals & not to companies or laboratories.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological & physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs & especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any “cures” not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

Deadlines for abstract submission for the Boston national meeting, Aug. 19–23 All dates are preliminary. The final dates approved by the divisions are on the abstract submission site, maps.acs.org. DIVISION DATE DIVISION DATE DIVISION DATE DIVISION DATE AGFD March 12 CINF March 20 INOR March 26 AEI March 26 AGRO March 12 TOXI March 26 MEDI March 12 CEI a ANYL March 12 CHAL March 26 NUCL March 12 CMA a BIOT a COLL March 26 ORGN March 12 COMSCI March 26 BIOL March 12 COMP March 26 PHYS March 12 IAC a BMGT March 26 ENFL March 12 POLY March 26 SOCED March 12 CARB March 12 ENVR March 12 PMSE March 26 WCC March 16 CATL March 12 FLUO a PROF na YCC March 25 CELL March 12 GEOC March 26 RUBB a CHED March 12 HIST March 26 SCHB March 12 CHAS March 12 I&EC March 12 MPPG March 12 a = will not host symposia in Boston. na = not available at press time.

Note: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon & an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.