Oregon sues Monsanto over PCBs

The State of Oregon has filed a suit in an Oregon state court seeking over $100 million from Monsanto for damages and cleanup costs associated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). The suit alleges that much of Oregon’s environment is contaminated with slow-to-degrade, toxic PCBs, once widely used as a dielectric fluid in electric transformers. Monsanto, which hasn’t made PCBs since 1977, calls the suit baseless. Other jurisdictions suing Monsanto over PCB damages include Washington State; Portland, Ore.; and Oakland, Calif.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter