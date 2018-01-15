Pfizer steps up academic partnering

Pfizer is launching an early-stage academic partnership program it calls Innovative Target Exploration Network, focused on building relationships with academic researchers before identifying preclinical candidates. Pfizer named the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center as its initial partners under the program. ITEN is a follow-up to Pfizer’s Centers for Therapeutic Innovation, an academic and institutional research collaboration model that picked up later-stage development candidates.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter