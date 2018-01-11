Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Radio telescope spots aromatic molecule for first time

Detecting benzonitrile in space could help astronomers zero in on what else is out there

by Sam Lemonick
January 11, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

The interstellar Taurus Molecular Cloud.
Credit: ESO
Benzonitrile has been identified in the Taurus Molecular Cloud.

Astronomers have identified an aromatic molecule in space using a radio telescope for the first time, spotting benzonitrile in an interstellar dust cloud 430 light-years away. Brett A. McGuire, a Hubble fellow at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, and colleagues plan to use the spectroscopic data they collected to figure out how this and other complex chemicals arise in outer space (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aao4890).

Astrochemists have known that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) make up an estimated 10% of all interstellar carbon in the universe, but it has been challenging for them to distinguish one PAH from another. Bond-stretching motions in the molecules’ infrared spectra are too similar to parse, and many PAHs lack strong polarity, making signatures in their rotational spectra—typically collected with radio telescopes—difficult to detect.

Although benzonitrile isn’t strictly a PAH because of the nitrogen it contains, McGuire’s group set its sights on the molecule because of its strong dipole moment. Benzonitrile is thought to form from a reaction between benzene and cyanide, so measuring benzonitrile may be one way to estimate how much benzene, a PAH, exists in space, as well as other molecules.

Using the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, in West Virginia, the researchers could make high-resolution measurements at specific radio frequencies. The team observed eight of benzonitrile’s nine predicted rotational transitions, the frequencies of which had been confirmed via lab experiments.

The discovery is good news for astronomers searching for molecules in space, according to Christine Joblin, an astrophysicist at the University of Toulouse. In an accompanying perspective article in Science, she and José Cernicharo of the Institute of Materials Science of Madrid explain that until now, most compounds in space have been detected by telescopes that scanned different wavelengths. “Since most of the environments are out of reach for a direct chemical analysis, we are gathering all the information we can from photons over the different frequency ranges,” Joblin says.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find complex organic molecules in a young galaxy 12 billion light years away
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PAHs lurking among the stars have now been identified

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE